DES MOINES, Iowa — A late night fire damaged a downtown apartment building Tuesday.

Crews were called to a fire on the roof top at the 14Forty Apartments at 15th and Locust around 9:40 p.m. That’s across from the Pappajohn Sculpture Garden.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to the apartments but three units were damaged by water.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation,