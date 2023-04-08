ANKENY, Iowa — A house fire in Ankeny Saturday evening resulted in the roof caving in and leaving a family displaced.

Firefighters with the Ankeny Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire at around 4:20 p.m. in the 9800 block of NE Frisk Drive. When crews arrived they found the home and a truck outside of the home on fire.

According to the fire department the truck caught on fire first and, due to high winds, spread to the rest of the home. The fire caused the roof of the home to cave in and other significant damage.

Everyone inside of the home at the time was able to escape unharmed, the fire department said.

It is unknown at this time what caused the truck to catch on fire. An investigation into the fire is on-going.