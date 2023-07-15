ANKENY, Iowa — The campaign train chugged along for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential aspirations Saturday. DeSantis made several stops in Iowa, most notably an appearance with Rep. Zach Nunn’s event Saturday afternoon.

DeSantis appeared at the Operation: Top Nunn program at the Ankeny Regional Airport. The event honored America’s military, and DeSantis shared his concerns for the troops during the ceremony.

“We will get the political agenda out of the military and take the woke agenda out,” DeSantis told the crowd. “We will restore the military to its proper mission.”

DeSantis took questions from the media following the program and stoked a simmering feud between him and former President Donald Trump. DeSantis told a WHO 13 reporter he is frustrated with Trump’s social media post complaining about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ neutrality in the caucus process.

“I just could not believe when I read that,” DeSantis said. “The number one thing that people in Iowa come up to me and shake their heads about is Donald Trump attacking Kim Reynolds. These were people who were planning on supporting [Trump] who are now not doing that. That is not the way we win as Republicans, the way to win is to unite Republicans.”

DeSantis also courted potential voters in Winterset before his appearance in Ankeny.