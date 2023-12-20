AMES, Iowa — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spends his days campaigning for President. But, as the Governor of the State of Florida, he also fields questions on his home state. He says Midwesterners often prefer heading for southwest Florida, while the east coast ,northeastern residents visit Ft. Lauderdale, and the east coast of Florida. He said the deep south visitors often head to the Florida panhandle. He says other governors make trips to recruit people. He just waits as his phone rings in his office and hears about people coming to visit the state.

