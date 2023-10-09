LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Florida Governor and Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis continued his campaign with a stop in Le Mars on Monday.

The presidential hopeful met Iowa voters at the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor to discuss a number of local, national, and international issues. DeSantis opened his event with a speech on Israel, showing his support for the U.S. ally and his condemnation of Hamas.

The Florida governor also spoke about his plan to make the country less dependent on foreign energy.

“We’re also going to have completely opened up domestic energy production. We don’t need to rely on any other country,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to be dominant in this world, you’ll pay less for gas, there will be less costs to goods because energy goes into everything and we will be more secure as a country.”

After his stop in Le Mars, Desantis will have visited 74 Iowa counties and his goal is to visit all 99 before the election.