STORY CITY, Iowa – A Roland-Story High School wrestler who has agreed to plead guilty to a felony assault charge in juvenile court will not compete at a tournament hosted by his school this weekend.

The Roland-Story Community School District confirmed the information to WHO 13 after we asked about Knoxville High School’s decision to pull out of Saturday’s meet. The Knoxville School District has not commented on its reason for competing. In a statement, the Roland-Story School District said:

“We are disappointed to hear that Knoxville High School will not be participating in our

wrestling tournament this weekend. The school reportedly made this decision out of concern that one of our student-athletes would be competing in the tournament. We want our community to know that the wrestler in question will not be competing in this weekend’s tournament at Roland-Story. Our district administration has attempted to reach out to the Knoxville Community School District to clarify this matter, but has not received a response.” Roland-Story Community School District

The district has faced criticism over its handling of the case involving junior wrestler Kade Blume, a two-time state champion. Blume agreed last week to plead guilty to a felony assault charge in juvenile court.

He had originally been charged as an adult in the case, which alleges he stripped the victim’s clothes off and violated the victim with a pencil. Another teen was also charged in the case, but their name has not been released because they were charged in juvenile court.

Blume was allowed to continue wrestling last weekend after sitting out 20% of his wrestling season. The punishment was handed down in accordance with the district’s code of conduct rules. Those rules are now being reviewed and reconsidered, according to a statement from the district.

In a statement from the Roland-Story Community School District on Wednesday, it also set the record straight about what it says are false claims being made on social media.

Social media posts have been circulating that claimed Roland-Story High School cheerleaders were told if they did not cheer for Blume, they would be kicked off the team.

“The school district is aware that there is a rumor circulating in our school community regarding the Roland-Story High School cheer team. The claim is that cheerleaders were given an ultimatum that, if they did not cheer for a wrestler they did not wish to support, they would be removed from the team. This claim is not true. Through ongoing conversations and a second meeting with the cheer squad, we were able to clarify that there was no ultimatum and that members of the team did not have to cheer if they were uncomfortable. This is a very difficult time for our school district and the entire Roland-Story community. We ask that we all refrain from spreading rumors like this one, as they can be disruptive to teaching and learning. As we know, unchecked rumors spread especially quickly over social media. We also continue to encourage students and parents to contact district administrators or teachers.” Roland-Story Community School District