STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Roland-Story Community School District plans to hold a special election to fill a vacant school board position.

On December 10, board member Jasmine Goeders resigned effective immediately citing concerns over years of experiences as a board member following the district’s handling of the Kade Blume assault case.

On December 12 superintendent Matt Patton informed the community the board planed to fill the vacancy for the remaining term left by Goeders.

Since then, a petition has been gathering signatures to request a special election to determine the next school board member.

“A valid petition of qualified voters was submitted by the required deadline requesting a special election. It is on the agenda for the regular January board meeting to pass a resolution that will set this special election for February 14, 2023,” Patton said.

The board plans to pass the resolution for a special election at the next scheduled board meeting January 10.