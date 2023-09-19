ROLAND, Iowa — The family of a former Roland-Story high school student has filed a lawsuit against the school district, according to court filings.

In January of 2022, R-S student Kade Blume, 16 at the time, was charged as an adult with felony assault after he was accused of penetrating a fellow student with a pencil after the victim’s clothes were forcibly taken off. The assault occurred inside the victim’s home. Blume later took a plea deal that moved the case to juvenile court where he pleaded guilty on December 12, 2022.

The victim’s family is suing the Roland-Story School District over how school officials handled the allegations after they were made aware of the assault in April that same year.

Specifically, the suit alleges the victim of the assault was not given accommodations to ensure separation from Blume while attending classes after the report was known by school officials. The suit also alleges that Blume was given special treatment as a two-time state champion wrestler and was allowed to rejoin the team after serving a 20% suspension of the season under the district’s good conduct policy; the decision was changed after backlash when it became public Blume was competing again.

A week later, Blume and the district reached an agreement he would not participate in athletics for the remainder of the school year.

After reviewing the case, the Iowa Civil Rights Commission issued a right-to-sue letter on June 30 of this year, allowing the suit to advance.

The family is requesting a jury trial to decide the six counts alleged in the lawsuit including:

Sexual Discrimination

Retaliation

Negligence

Negligent training and supervision of employees

Two counts of loss of consortium

The family is asking for financial compensation under each count to be determined during the trial.

An email to Roland-Story CSD superintendent, Matt Patton, requesting comment regarding the lawsuit was not responded to.