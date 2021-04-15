‘Rock the Block’ Needs Your Help at Halfway Point for WHO 13 Fundraiser

DES MOINES, IOWA — Hundreds of central Iowa homeowners will get the makeovers their homes desperately need, but that they couldn’t otherwise affford, thanks to Habitat for Humanity in 2021. WHO 13 hopes to help even more, that’s why we’re trying to raise $50,000 to pay for 13 more ‘Rock the Block‘ repairs later this year.

Jenna Ekstrom, Director of Marketing for Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity, joined Jannay Towne to discuss our project and how you can get involved on multiple levels in the coming weeks.