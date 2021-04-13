Rock the Block: How Your Donations Can Change The Lives of 13 Metro Homeowners

DES MOINES, IOWA — Hundreds of metro homeowners will receive free home improvement help thanks to Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block events in 2021 … but WHO 13 wants to help them help the community even more. We’ve launched our own ‘WHO Rocks the Block’ fundraiser to hopefully fix up an additional 13 homes this Spring.

We’ve launched a competitive fundraiser between the WHO 13 News, Weather, Sports and Hello Iowa teams with a goal of $50,000. That is enough to cover 13 additional home renovation projects in the metro with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

Monica Madden has more from past recipients of a ‘Rock the Block’ renovation and how Habitat for Humanity makes it all happen.