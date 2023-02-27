DES MOINES, Iowa – The Doobie Brothers have added two Iowa stops to the band’s 50th Anniversary Tour.

On Monday, the GRAMMY award-winning group announced the addition of Des Moines and Sioux City to the tour. The Doobies will play Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on June 18 and the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City in June 17.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m. here.

The Doobie Brothers have sold more than 48 million albums and the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.