Rock band cancels Des Moines show over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban

The rock band Spoon performs on stage at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO festival at The Forum on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rock band canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.

The band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 Des Moines show, The Des Moines Register reported. Spoon instead will pay a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall.

The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

“Due to Iowa’s limitations of vaccine mandates, we’re regrettably canceling the Sept. 9 Des Moines show,” Spoon wrote in the Instagram post.

