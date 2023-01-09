ATLANTA, GEORGIA — University of Iowa Hawkeye football legend Robert Gallery has reached a new level of gridiron immortality. On Monday Gallery was one of 22 former coaches and players announced as the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Gallery starred for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2000-2003. He won the Outland Trophy in 2003 as the nation’s top lineman. He would be taken with the second pick in the 2004 NFL draft. He played for eight years in the NFL with the Raiders and Seahawks before retiring in 2012.

The full class of hall of famers includes:

Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

– DB, Tennessee (2007-09) Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

– QB, Kansas State (1997-98) Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)

– RB, Southern California (2003-05) Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)

– DE, Syracuse (1998-2001) Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)

LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)

– RB, Oregon (2009-11) Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)

– LB, Texas (2001-04) Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)

– DT, Montana State (1971-73) Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11)

– LB, Boston College (2009-11) Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

– WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08) Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)

– WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989) Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)

– OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01) Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

– DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99) Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

– LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990) Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)

– QB, Florida (2006-09) Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

– DB, Wisconsin (1988-91) Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

– RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01) DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)

– RB, Memphis (2002-05) Monte Cater – 275-117-2 (70.1%); Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017)

– 275-117-2 (70.1%); Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017) Paul Johnson – 189-99-0 (65.6%); Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)

– 189-99-0 (65.6%); Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18) Roy Kramer – 83-32-2 (71.8%); Central Michigan (1967-77)

– 83-32-2 (71.8%); Central Michigan (1967-77) Mark Richt – 171-64-0 (72.8%); Georgia (2001-15), Miami [FL] (2016-18)

The 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on December 5th, 2023.

Gallery will be the 13th Iowa Hawkeye inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining:

Larry Station – 2009

Andre Tippett – 2021

Nile Kinnick – 1951

Fred Slater – 1951

Gordon Locke – 1960

Aubrey Devine – 1973

Calvin Jones – 1980

Alex Karras – 1991

Randy Duncan – 1997

Chuck Long – 1999

Forest Evashevski – 2000

Hayden Fry -2003