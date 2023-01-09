ATLANTA, GEORGIA — University of Iowa Hawkeye football legend Robert Gallery has reached a new level of gridiron immortality. On Monday Gallery was one of 22 former coaches and players announced as the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Gallery starred for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2000-2003. He won the Outland Trophy in 2003 as the nation’s top lineman. He would be taken with the second pick in the 2004 NFL draft. He played for eight years in the NFL with the Raiders and Seahawks before retiring in 2012.
The full class of hall of famers includes:
- Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)
- Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)
- Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)
- Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)
- Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)
- LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)
- Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)
- Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)
- Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11)
- Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)
- Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)
- Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)
- Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)
- Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)
- Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)
- Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)
- Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)
- DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)
- Monte Cater – 275-117-2 (70.1%); Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017)
- Paul Johnson – 189-99-0 (65.6%); Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)
- Roy Kramer – 83-32-2 (71.8%); Central Michigan (1967-77)
- Mark Richt – 171-64-0 (72.8%); Georgia (2001-15), Miami [FL] (2016-18)
The 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on December 5th, 2023.
Gallery will be the 13th Iowa Hawkeye inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining:
- Larry Station – 2009
- Andre Tippett – 2021
- Nile Kinnick – 1951
- Fred Slater – 1951
- Gordon Locke – 1960
- Aubrey Devine – 1973
- Calvin Jones – 1980
- Alex Karras – 1991
- Randy Duncan – 1997
- Chuck Long – 1999
- Forest Evashevski – 2000
- Hayden Fry -2003