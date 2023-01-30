DES MOINES, IOWA — Two legends of heavy metal are bringing their musical “parade” to Des Moines later this year. On Monday, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announced their ‘Freaks on Parade’ tour featuring Ministry and Filter will play Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023.

Zombie launched the first ‘Freaks on Parade’ tour during summer 2022. The 2023 ‘parade route’ will include 19 shows between August 24th and September 24th. They’ll hit every corner of the US with shows in Florida, New York, California and Washington in 30 days.

Zombie has parlayed a historic music career into a successful filmmaking career as well. He’s an eight-time Grammy nominee who’s sold over 15 million albums.

Cooper is considered a pioneer of the ‘shock rock’ genre. He combines grand theatrics with driving classic rock to deliver a truly unique performance to fans even as the singer reaches his mid-70s.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, February 3rd via Hy-Vee tix. Prices range from $29.50 up to $129.50.