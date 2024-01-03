DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department said a road rage incident may have led to a shooting at an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city Wednesday evening.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Creston Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found multiple shell casings. No injuries have been reported.

According to police, the shooting may have been the result of a road rage incident that was on a nearby highway, and the people involved brought the dispute through the apartment’s parking lot. No information has been released about the people involved in the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.