AMES, Iowa — For those driving across the community of Ames, there is no shortage of reduced lanes, and even waiting at stop lights, but this is not a record amount of construction for Ames. Rather, the projects this year mostly seem to be along main roads.

“Not a record year, but just a very busy year and it’s the same thing we do every year and we ask people just gonna slow down and pay attention,” said Dean Sayre, Construction Project Supervisor with the City of Ames. “We just ask people don’t be on their phones at the construction site, keep the workers safe. The most difficult part is the intersection and trying to keep traffic moving and turning correctly and it gets pretty busy at times.”

Drivers in Ames have to take all the projects in stride.

“We have two seasons in Iowa, construction season and non-construction,” said Phil McGowan, of Ames. “If we lived on the west coast, we’d be happy to get through a light in probably three light changes.”

It takes courtesy, more at the Ames South 16th and Duff construction project. Here motorists not only need to wait, but also be kind and let people onto South 16th.

“We just happen to have a lot of projects this year they’re on very visible streets,” said Sayre. “This just kind of happened to be on a lot of major streets so they get a lot of attention.”

The city is hoping to complete as many projects as possible before ISU students arrive for the fall semester. Also hoping the Duff and South 16th intersection project can be done in time for the first ISU football game.