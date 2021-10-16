Road closures for IMT Des Moines Marathon Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The IMT Des Moines Marathon kicks off in downtown Des Moines at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Much of the city will be devoted to the 26.2-mile race. It starts and ends at 300 Court Avenue and goes through many areas in Des Moines including Grand Avenue, Water Works Park, Gray’s Lake and the Drake Neighborhood.

According to the race organizers, runners in the half marathon will cross the finish line as early as 9:15 a.m., while runners in the marathon will cross the line as early as 10 a.m. The bulk of the participants are expected to finish before 1 p.m. The course will remain open for seven hours.

For suggested traffic routes, click here. Find the road closures below.

IMT Des Moines Marathon 2021 route

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed or have anticipated delays due to the marathon.

Effective Saturday, October 16, from 1 pm to Sunday, October 17, at 8 pm.

Court Avenue, 2nd Street to 3rd Street

4th Street, Vine Street to Court Avenue

4th Street, Walnut Street to Court Avenue

Effective Sunday, October 17. From 4 am to 8 pm.

Court Avenue – East 1st Street to 5th Street

Water Street, Walnut Street to MLK Jr Pkwy

2nd Street, Walnut Street to Vine Street

3rd Street, Walnut Street to Vine Street

Effective Sunday, October 17. Times may vary.

MLK Jr Pkwy-westbound, Water Street to East 4th, 8 – 8:30 am.

MLK Jr Pkwy- eastbound, Fleur Drive to S# 4th Street, 8 am-3 pm.

MLK Jr Pkwy- westbound, East 4th to SW 11th Street, 8 am- 3 pm.

7th Street, Cherry Street to MLK Jr Pkwy, 8 – 9 am.

8th Street, Cherry Street to MLK Jr Pkwy, 8 – 9 am.

9th Street, Cherry Street to MLK Jr Pkwy, 8 – 9 am.

12th Street, Grand Avenue to MLK Jr Pkwy, 8 – 9 am.

13th Street, Grand Avenue to Mulberry, 8 – 9 am.

14th Street, High Street to Grand Avenue, 8 – 9 am.

15th Street, Grand Avenue to MLK Jr Pkwy, 8:30 – 9:30 am

Locust Street, 15th Street to 10th Street, 8:30 – 9:30 am

Effective Sunday, October 17, 2021. Times may vary.

Grand Avenue, 12th Street to 40th Street, 8-9 am

Grand Avenue, Tonawanda Drive to Country Club Boulevard, 8:30 – 11:30 am

Polk Boulevard, Grand Avenue to Kingman Boulevard, 8:30 – 11:30 am

Ingersoll Avenue, Country Club Boulevard to 42nd Street, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

Harwood Drive, 42nd Street to 49th Street, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

44th Street, Pleasant Street to Ingersoll Avenue, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

Woodland Avenue, 49th Street to Polk Boulevard, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

Kingman Boulevard, Polk Boulevard to 25th Street, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

25th Street, Cottage Grove to Clark Street, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

Clark Street, 25th Street to 27th Street, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

27th Street, Meek Avenue to Forest Avenue, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

49th Street, Harwood Drive to Woodland Avenue, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

Woodland Avenue, 49th Street to Polk Boulevard, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

45th Street, Grand Avenue to Bill Riley Trail, 8:30 – 11:30 am.

Fleur Drive – underpass, southbound, Grand Avenue to MLK Jr Pkwy, 8 – 9 am