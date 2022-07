WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A road buckle shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines on Saturday.

The road buckle occurred westbound on I-80 near the Jordan Creek Parkway entrance ramp. The westbound lanes have been shut down. The estimated duration of the closure and the cause of the buckle is not yet known.

Law enforcement and the Iowa DOT are at the scene to repair the road damage.