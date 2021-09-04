Riverview Park in North Des Moines hosts its inaugural music festival

DES MOINES, Iowa — The historic Riverview Park has officially started its second life as a concert venue.

The Riverview Music Festival brought live music to the amphitheater for the first time on Saturday. The R&B and soul-influenced lineup included EarthGang, Mick Jenkins, and VanJess.

The park, which opened in June, is located where the former Riverview Amusement Park stood until 1979.

Event organizers hope to make the music festival an annual event. They said the event and the venue have the potential to become a positive force in North Des Moines.

“I think it’s going to do some great things in bringing some traffic here and showing this is another staple of Des Moines,” said organizer Lindsey White. “We have great spaces and you often see stuff like this downtown, but this venue is amazing.”