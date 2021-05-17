Riverview Park Becomes New Entertainment Hub for Live Music Events

DES MOINES, Iowa — From an amusement park to now an outdoor venue, the newly renovated Riverview Park is bringing more entertainment to Des Moines’s north side.

On June 4th, Des Moines Parks and Recreation will have an opening ceremony to kick off a summer filled with live music events.

These concerts will take place at the new Prairie Meadows Riviera Amphitheater that has a capacity of 9,000 people.

Some events that are slated to be at Riverview include the new Latino Film Festival, the free concert series, Rendezvous on Riverview and the Riverview Music Festival that replaces the annual 80/35 festival.

Riverview’s new playground has rubber play surfaces, swings with adaptable seats, and is overall ADA accessible, which creates an inclusive space for children with disabilities. The playground is only the second ADA park built by Parks Area Foundation in Des Moines.

This new version of Riverview Park was a joint effort from Greater Community Foundation, Polk County, Prairie Meadows and Parks Area Foundation.

Renovations to the Riverview Park took six years and costs $4 million. The marketing supervisor for Des Moines Parks and Recreation, Jen Fletcher, said it’s going to be worth every penny.

“People want to get out. People want to enjoy live music, and we’ve got a great new playground here, which is already getting a lot of use. So I think Riverview Park is going to be a very popular destination this year and years beyond,” Fletcher said.