WINTERSET, Iowa — The dirt was flying and the bikes were racing last weekend at Riverside Raceway near Winterset, something that was unthinkable just six weeks ago. On March 5th the racetrack took a direct hit from an EF-4 tornado. Six people in Madison County were killed by the storm, including neighbors of the track. Track owner Tony Wenck lost his home in the storm, with his family surviving by huddling behind a safe in their basement. On Friday, April 15th he welcomed WHO 13 and Ed Wilson to re-opening night at the track. Of course, Ed had to hop on a bike at least once. Enjoy these highlights from the evening!

