River rentals: Captain Roy’s to begin renting kayaks

DES MOINES, IOWA — Something news is coming to the Des Moines River this summer. On Monday the Des Moines City Council signed off on a plan to allow Captain Roy’s Bar and Grill to rent kayaks to customers.

The rental program will begin next month. The kayak rentals are the first part of a pilot program between the city and Captain Roy’s to expand river recreation near downtown.

“Captain’s Roy’s has been great partner since they opened and seeing them expand into recreation on the river like this is really exciting,” says Jen Fletcher with Des Moines Parks and Recreation, “This program was always intended to be a part of capital raise offering so we’re really glad to kick it off here in 2021.”

The kayak service will include a shuttle ride from Captain Roy’s to the drop-in spot near River Place on Euclid Avenue. Captain Roy’s is partnering with Quarry Springs Outfitters to offer the service and they say safety on the water is their top priority.

“We’re gonna tell our people that go down the river, you know, stay from center to right of the river as you go down river that and we’ve told the power boats folks that, that’s where we’re going to have our people go down so that they know what we’re going to be,” says Greg Rhames, owner of Quarry Springs Outfitters, “And they, they play it safe, and we share it in a cooperative manner.”

Kayaks will rent for $25 each.