DES MOINES, Iowa – After a drive-by shooting on Monday, the River Bend neighborhood is working to stop the violence and planning a community event everyone can rally around.

This will be the second season for the Heart of Des Moines Farmers Market.

Crystal Freeman and Monika Owczarski started it to not only bring healthier food options to the neighborhood, but also positivity.

“There’s just so much beauty in it and I think that the negative aspect and the things that go on in the neighborhood that aren’t so favorable seem to get the most attention,” Freeman said.

Freeman used to live in the neighborhood and Owczarski still does. Owczarski even grows some of the food you’ll see at the market at her urban farm, Sweet Tooth Farm.

River Bend means a lot to the pair and they say the market is a way to bring people together.

“We have such a vibrant community. I have never felt as connected or close to my neighbors or neighborhood until living here in River Bend,” Owczarski said.

The Heart of Des Moines Farmers Market starts in June and goes through October. It’s held on the second Saturday of the month from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

It also has a new location at 6th Street and Washington Ave. If you’d like to apply to be a vendor, email: heartofdsmfarmersmarket@gmail.com