DES MOINES, Iowa — While egg prices typically rise this time of year. The cause for this years hike is not necessarily due to the holiday demand.

The increase is mostly due to the bird flu, as it continues to wipe out flocks across the U.S. and here in Iowa.

According to the USDA the average weekly price is 44% higher compared to last year.

Business owners are fearing the added costs for them, as well.

Especially local bakeries, many who fear they may have to raise the prices of their goods.

“I would say that it’s probably going to be an inevitable that we will be having to raise prices but we’re trying to hold off as long as we can. We raised prices not long ago because our suppliers told us that their prices were going up 12%.. So we had to raise our prices. I don’t like the idea of having to do it again in such a short time. But I don’t know what the other option gives at this point,” said Lisa Kannapel with The Bake Shoppe in Windsor Heights.