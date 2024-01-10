DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa State Fair is sending warm thoughts to country music fans this frigid January morning with a big announcement – 2023 CMA New Artist of the Year winner Jelly Roll is coming to the Fair in 2024. The rising country star will headline the Grandstand on Saturday, August 10th.

Jelly Roll is best known for his smash hit “Need a Favor” as well as “Son of a Sinner” and “Save Me.” Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, August 10th via the State Fair’s website.

Here is a look at which dates are now filled on the Fair’s 11-day concert calendar:

August 8th – Lauren Daigle

August 9th – Foreigner and Melissa Ethridge

August 10th – Jelly Roll

August 11th – open

August 12th – open

August 13th – Thomas Rhett

August 14th – open

August 15th – open

August 16th – open

August 17th – NE-YO and Eric Bellinger

August 18th – open