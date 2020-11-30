Ringing to Remember Iowa’s COVID-19 Dead

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The ringing this morning, carried far by the cold November air, went on until the bell at the West Des Moines United Methodist Church had chimed once for each of the 168 Iowans who succumbed to COVID-19 in the last week.

Pastor Cindy Hickman counts Iowa’s COVID-19 deaths from Sunday to Sunday to determine how many times volunteers will pull the rope each Monday. She got this remembrance off the ground in June. WHO 13 first covered this event in July. On that day, the bell sounded 34 times.

Hickman says, “It’s a way to say to those who’ve lost a loved one that we care … that we share in their grief and their loss.”

Hickman is hopeful the signs she saw of people staying home over Thanksgiving point to more Iowans taking COVID-19 more seriously. “I wonder if there’s anyone in Iowa who doesn’t know of someone they have lost,” she added.

As a pastor, Hickman talks to those who have lost loved ones. She sees their grief firsthand, and it takes a toll.

The bell tolled for nearly four minutes before the bell ringers had completed their work Monday. All 168 rings are in the video above. “Each time we ring that bell I’m conscious that is a life, and that bell represents the tears of people who’ve lost a loved one,” Hickman said.

Hickman streams the bell ringing every week on the church’s Facebook page.