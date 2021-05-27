Ribbon is cut on new Welch Avenue in Ames

AMES, IOWA — The city of Ames is celebrating a new era for one of the city’s most popular districts. On Thursday the ribbon was cut on the Welch Avenue reconstruction project. The reworked street now has new infrastructure beneath the surface, and changes above as well.

“The goal of the Welch Avenue reconstruction has been to create a street that promotes safe multimodal transportation, encourages people to gather, allows for outdoor seating and creates a fun and welcome environment for all the users,” said Ames Mayor John Haila at the ribbon-cutting.

The project was paid for in part by a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture. That money helped pay for for watershed improvements in the area.

The first major event planned for the new Welch Avenue is Summerfest on June 15th.