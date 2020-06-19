Reynolds: Iowa is “Well into Recovery Phase;” Launches Economic Board for Comeback

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an executive order Thursday to launch a board of business executives tasked with helping “chart out a course” in Iowa’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although COVID-19 as a public health concern is not over and we continue to manage it every day, we’re well into the recovery phase,” Reynolds said at her morning press conference. “As we’re getting a robust recovery underway, we can approach Iowa’s comeback in a number of ways.”

Her “Economic Recovery Advisory Board” will include executives from large companies like John Deere, MidAmerican Energy, Hy-Vee and others. Ben McClean, the CEO of Ruan Transportation, will chair the board.

“This is about taking an incredibly difficult time and incredibly difficult situation and using it as an opportunity to make the world a better place to live in, work in, and raise a family,” McLean said.

Reynolds said Iowa’s recovery from the pandemic is well underway