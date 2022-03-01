DES MOINES, Iowa — The Republican Party’s choice to have Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds deliver the party’s national response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night thrust the state’s history-making leader into the national spotlight. Reynolds was the first Iowa woman elected governor and is one of just three Republican women serving as governors.

Hours before Reynolds’ national address, the Republican Governors Association released a video featuring Reynolds and her policies in office.

Reynolds’ supporters–including Joni Ernst who became the first Iowa woman elected to Congress–believe that she is a fitting choice to give the speech. Ernst highlighted Reynolds’ commitment to reopening schools and businesses and cutting taxes. Tuesday afternoon, Reynolds signed into law a tax reform package that reduce personal, corporate and retirement income taxes.

South Dakota’s Kristi Noem has dealt with criticism about preferential treatment for her daughter, something Noem denied. Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey is 77 years old and doesn’t provide the more obvious visual contrast to Biden, who is 79.

“Meet the newest Republican rising star,” headlined a story from CNN about the importance of Reynolds’ speech and the additional prominence that it can give her. A well-received speech could increase speculation that Reynolds could be a vice-presidential contender in 2024.

But Hugh Hewitt, host of national conservative radio program, said that while Reynolds would be a good choice in normal times, she isn’t now. Hewitt wrote on Twitter: “Some years, the Governor of Iowa would be ideal for GOP response to SOTU (State of the Union). Not this year, not when world is focused on Ukraine, and 57% of Americans don’t think ⁦‪POTUS (President of the United States) has been tough enough. GOP should sub in one of its national security pros. Be nimble. Circumstances changed.”

Former United National Ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 presidential contender, praised Reynolds in a video released before Reynolds’ speech. “She has been one of the best governors in the country,” Haley said in the video.