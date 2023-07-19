DES MOINES, IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds gave an update on her 1,400 page state government realignment bill, one-and-a-half months after she signed it.

The governor, holding a press conference to announce the realignment was complete, which reduced 37 executive level agencies down to 16. The legislation officially took effect on July 1 of this year.

The Governor’s Office estimated that the cuts will save Iowa $215 million in 4 years, and that 500 open full-time positions with the state were eliminated in the transition. No employees were let go during the process, she says.

“It was about a year ago that we began a comprehensive assessment of state government to identify ways to operate more efficiently more efficiently and effectively,” said Governor Reynolds. “Together with leaders from all state agencies, we have identified opportunities to align operations, resources and services to better meet the needs of Iowans.”

The bill passed through both chambers of the statehouse with only one amendment, fixing a small error in the bill.

Both House and Senate Democrats were concerned throughout the session that the restructuring will greatly impact Iowa’s most vulnerable populations. For example, the law put Iowa Workforce Development in charge of Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services instead of the Department of Education. Democrats were concerned that this would hinder disabled Iowans’ ability to find work and education opportunities.

Reynolds stood in front of several department directors during the press conference, and she called a couple of them up to speak on how the process had been.

“The results we have seen so far has been staggering,” said Larry Johnson, the Director of the Department of Inspections and Appeals. “…we did take talented, passionate and hard working public servants who were doing similiarly situated work as their counterparts in other departments and put them together.”

Reynolds ended the press conference by thanking her staff and saying that this isn’t the end of the process and that there will be more attempts to streamline state government in the future.