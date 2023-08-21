TEXAS — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visited Eagle Pass, TX on Monday with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and three other Republican governors.

Reynolds and Abbott, along with Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the joint effort on the southern border.

“Just the infusion of strength that it’s provided for the troops, the soliders that are on the ground,” said Reynolds when asked about sending Iowa National Guard Troops down earlier this month. “They’ve really increased the turnaround by a significant percentage. So the number of troops is making a difference. The 16 Republican governors have committed to about 16,000 national Guard soldiers, and they’re tired. They have been at this for two years.”

Reynolds deployed 109 National Guard soldiers in early August to the southern border. All of the governors down at the border today calling on the Biden administration to secure the border and bring back Trump-era policies.

“I think they’re (the Biden administration) hell bent of destroying this country,” said Reynolds. “….step up and just follow the law. We just need them to follow the law. I don’t think we need new laws. Maybe put back in some of the common sense policies that we had prior to the Biden administration.”

Reynolds said that since 2020 there has been a 500% increase in fentanyl seized in the state. She also said that from March to May this year the Iowa Department of Public Safety seized 27,500 fentanyl tablets, 330 pounds of methamphetamine and 72 pounds of cocaine; adding that the bulk of those seizures in 90 days could be tied to the cartels in Mexico.

The Iowa National Guard troops will leave Texas and come back home on September 1.