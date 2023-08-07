DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Education on Monday released an update on the number of education savings accounts that Iowans have applied for. The accounts will provide qualified Iowans thousands of dollars in tax funding to be used to attend nonpublic schools.

The list of approved accounts by county includes:

Polk – 3,144

Linn – 1,318

Scott – 1,306

Sioux – 1,183

Black Hawk – 942

Woodbury – 916

Dubuque – 882

Johnson – 572

Dallas – 505

Carroll – 427

Cerro Gordo – 338

Plymouth – 411

Pottawattamie – 383

Webster – 369

Marion, 297

Delaware – 282

O’Brien – 250

Marshall – 231

Clinton – 217

Lee – 212

Warren – 197

Wapello – 111

Lyon – 196

Jefferson – 112

Mahaska – 188

Story – 112

Kossuth – 183

Boone – 170

Winneshiek – 168

Muscatine – 159

Allamakee – 113

Des Moines – 157

Buena Vista -152

Crawford -152

Floyd – 113

Jackson – 145

Jasper – 144

Clay – 142

Washington – 140

Bremer – 118

Jones – 111

Buchanan – 93

Howard – 87

Humboldt – 83

Palo Alto – 75

Benton – 71

Union – 52

Iowa – 64

Poweshiek – 55

Shelby – 49

Hamilton – 49

Chickasaw – 46

Page – 46

Pocahontas – 43

Fayette – 37

Madison – 35

Calhoun – 30

Sac – 29

Winnebago – 27

Butler – 26

Franklin – 26

Clayton – 25

Cedar – 23

Grundy – 21

Mills – 21

Henry – 20

Osceola – 18

Hancock – 17

Hardin – 17

Cherokee – 17

Adair – 15

Ida – 14

Monona -13

Dickinson – 12

Harrison – 10

Keokuk – 6

Greene – 9

Worth – 8

Audubon – 7

Davis – 7

Lucas – 7

Tama – 7

Wright – 7

Adams – 5

Van Buren – 4

Taylor – 4

Appanoose – 3

Guthrie – 3

Mitchell – 3

Fremont – 2

Wayne – 2

Monroe – 2

Montgomery – 2

Cass – 2

Clarke – 2

Emmet – 1

Decatur – 0

Louisa – 0

Ringgold – 0