FORT DODGE, Iowa — The reward for information leading to the arrest of the 17-year-old suspect in a deadly Fort Dodge shooting last week has been increased.

Davonequae Pettigrew

Davonquae Jyshon Pettigrew is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. The Fort Dodge Police Department announced Monday that the reward offered by Webster County Crime Stoppers in the case has been raised to $1,000.

Pettigrew is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Patrick Walker during an incident on May 2nd. Silas Hall, 20, was also injured in the shooting.

Police have arrested one other person in the case, 16-year-old Haydin Ranee Mapel. She is charged with aiding and abetting murder in the first degree and aiding and abetting attempt to commit murder. These are forcible felonies, which is why she is charged as an adult.

If you have any information about the location of Pettigrew, you can call the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444 or at www.wccrimestoppers.com.

