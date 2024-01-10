AMES, Iowa — There is now a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the unsolved 2021 murder of a 23-year-old man.

On Oct. 29, 2021 the Ames Police Department was called to the Elk’s Lodge in the 500 block of Douglas Ave. on a report of shots fired. When first responders arrived on scene they found Stashaun Brown suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in a nearby parking lot. Brown was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Ames Police said it appeared Brown was shot when multiple groups of people at a private party hosted at the lodge exchanged gunfire.

No arrests were made and no information about any suspects was ever released. Now, Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward in the hope that someone who knows anything about the shooting comes forward.

Tips can be submitted to the Ames Police Department at (515)239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at (515)239-5533. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515)223-1400 or online.