POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to a material witness in a Polk County homicide investigation. 51-year-old Scott Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home on the east side of Des Moines on Saturday, August 6th.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith, believing he has information about Crane’s death. A material witness warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Polk County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Smith. Anonymous tips can be left via telephone at 515-223-1400 or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.