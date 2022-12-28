FORT DODGE, Iowa — A reward is now being offered in the Christmas homicide of a Fort Dodge man.

At around 3:23 a.m. emergency personnel with the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Dodge Fire responded to several reports of a man who had been shot in the 1000 block of 10th Ave. Southwest.

When emergency crews arrived they discovered Montreail Dungy, 46, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts being performed, Dungy passed away at the crime scene.

No suspects have been named in the case. Webster County Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Dungy’s murder is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-7788 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444. Tips can be submitted anonymously.