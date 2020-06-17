Reward Offered in Double Homicide Investigation in Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge, Iowa — Up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to arrests in a double homicide investigation in Fort Dodge.

Jamael Cox, 25, and Tyrone Cunningham, 47, both of Fort Dodge, were shot and killed early Tuesday morning. Fort Dodge Police say multiple people were exchanging gunfire when Cox and Cunningham, both bystanders, were hit. Both later died from their injuries. Two other bystanders, Marissa Andrews and Jayne Bartrom, were also injured.

Webster County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the shooting. Tips can be left anonymously online, by calling 515-573-1444 (STOP), or by texting LEC and a tip to 274-637 (CRIMES).