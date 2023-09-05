MASON CITY, Iowa — A private investigator has doubled the reward for any information that may help solve the disappearance of a northern Iowa TV anchor.

Jodi Huisentruit, who was a morning news anchor for KIMT in Mason City, went missing in June 1995 at her apartment. Her body was never found and she was declared legally dead in 2001.

Private investigator Steve Ridge first announced a $25,000 reward earlier this year for any information that may help solve the case. In a press release Ridge said the initial reward brought in many tips and new insight, but didn’t uncover the location of Huisentruit’s remains.

Now, just a few months after the 28th anniversary of her disappearance, Ridge has increased that reward to $50,000. Ridge said he hopes the new reward “heats up” the cold case.