Waukee Passes a New School Calendar

WAUKEE, Iowa — Thursday, the Waukee School District passed a new school calendar that would delay the start first day of school until August 31st, but only for the students who are doing 100% virtual learning, Students doing in-person learning would still start on August 25th.

One person from the public spoke up about her disappointment.

“This loss of time can significantly affect the learning and development of rich children as well as altering the needs and the working parent. Waukee is one of the most affluent communities in the state certainly we can find a solution to ensure that those children are virtually learning and that our virtual learning and don’t have access to a computer or a tablet contemporary find one or being given priority on any inventory available.” Public Commenter Lindsay Chase said.

The Waukee school board said they decided to push back the start date for online-only students because they learned over the weekend their new technology and devices from Apple would not arrive by August 25th.

They ordered 12,000 machines so every student could receive one and they say 2,500 families chose to be online-only.

They also said the three extra days for the in-person students will be focused on adapting to the new norm of school, setting expectations and talking about the syllabus.

“We realized once we knew the computers weren’t going to be here when we thought they were, the bulk of them, that we didn’t really have the justification to keep the in-person learning kids out of school any longer than necessary so that’s why the change is occurring.” Waukee School Board President Wendy Liskey said.

The board also approved to make the first Friday of the School year, September 4th, a no-school day so that teachers can discuss areas of improvement.