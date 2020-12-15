Waiver Extension Sought by Urbandale Schools to Keep Virtual Learning Until Winter Break

URBANDALE, Iowa — Like many other school districts in the metro, Urbandale will keep its students learning virtually until the start of winter break.

The district’s school board voted Monday night to apply for a three-day waiver that would keep them in compliance up until December 23rd.

The district’s current waiver expires on Thursday. However, a majority of the school board believes asking teachers to move everything back to hybrid for only a few days would be unnecessary, as many teachers make lesson plans well in advance.

The district plans to return to a hybrid learning model, with students able to receive either 100% in-person learning or 100% virtual learning, when classes resume following winter break.