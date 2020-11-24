Urbandale School District Planning for Furloughs if Online Learning Continues

IOWA – While some metro schools are preparing to extend online learning and asking for continued waivers from the Iowa Department of Education, they are also getting ready for the real possibility some employees will have to be furloughed.

Ninety-one of Iowa’s 99 counties remain above the 15% COVID-19 positivity rate that has been set by the state as one of the guidelines schools can use to decide whether to apply for a waiver to move to online learning.

Monday night the Johnston School Board voted to submit an extension for its online learning waiver and in Urbandale school leaders are considering asking for a two-week extension as well.

A meeting is scheduled for Nov. 30th for the Urbandale School District’s Leadership Team to decide whether to apply for the extension.

Ahead of the outcome of that meeting, the Urbandale School District is warning staff of the likelihood of furloughs. Staff members were notified in an email saying the furloughs would include positions that are not active while classes are being held strictly online, like those in the before and after school childcare program and nutrition services department.

District leaders have already met with the employees that could be affected and if the continued waiver is approved, the furlough of those workers would begin on December 7th.