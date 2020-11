WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The school board in West Des Moines has called for a special meeting Wednesday night in response to the rising COVID-19 positivity rate in Polk County.

The board will discuss temporarily moving all of the district’s students to online learning.

Polk County’s positivity rate is at 12.8 percent as of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and has been above 10-percent since last Friday.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube page.