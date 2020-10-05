New ‘Return to Learn’ Plans Revealed for Bondurant-Farrar Schools

BONDURANT, Iowa – The Bondurant-Farrar School District says it will begin transitioning some of its students from hybrid learning to 100-percent face-to-face learning.

Starting October 19th, preschool through fifth grade will be on-site every day while the other grade levels remain in hybrid mode.

The district says this is “level two” of its return to learn matrix based on lowering COVID-19 trends. It anticipates putting “level one” in place on November 2nd, bringing the other grade levels back completely.

Starting Monday, face shields and neck gaiters are no longer considered acceptable per CDC guidelines. True facemasks must be used.