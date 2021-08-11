Metro school districts providing virtual learning options

DES MOINES, Iowa – Some school districts in the metro are offering virtual learning options for students once classes start this year and we’re learning more about the number of students taking advantage of those options.

Des Moines Public Schools say so far, 265 students have registered for online learning. That option is for kindergarten through fifth grade. The deadline to register is Monday, August 16th.

West Des Moines Schools say about 60 students in grades kindergarten through sixth chose the online option this year.

Ankeny students will be in the classroom unless they have a documented health condition putting them or their families at risk. At its Back to School forum Monday night, the Ankeny School District says 414 families indicated a need for a remote learning option, which would impact an estimated 631 students.

All three districts are offering this option through Edgenuity, a third-party online learning system.