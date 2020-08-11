Metro School Districts Finalizing Plans to Begin New School Year

URBANDALE, Iowa — School districts around the metro are modifying their plans to begin the school year in reaction to the pandemic and state guidance on in-class instruction time.

Monday night, the Urbandale School Board approved a hybrid learning model to start the school year.

The plan was approved in a 3 to 2 vote. It includes in-person and online learning.

Rolling Green Elementary, a year-round school, is currently only conducting classes online despite its waiver from the state expiring last Thursday. Classes for the rest of the district will begin on August 25th and at that time Rolling Green will also switch to the hybrid model.

Superintendent Steve Bass said in a statement, “On any given day, we’ll have half of our students in a building which will help improve our ability for social distancing.”

Waukee’s School Board has voted to disregard the “positivity threshold” set by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education. Tuesday night, Waukee approved a 10-percent or higher community positivity rate. If infections reach that level in Dallas County, Waukee will consider closing schools.

Under this direction, the district will monitor daily positivity levels and transition back to a hybrid approach if the level drops below 10-percent for five consecutive days. Right now, no part of the metro has reached that level.

The board has also reserved the right for the district to make the call on canceling in-person learning over a covid-19 outbreak.

The state’s current guidance says school districts must have 50 percent of instructional time happen in person. If the community positivity rate hits 15-percent or above and there is at least 10-percent absenteeism the district can apply to the state to do increased online education.

The Des Moines Public School Board will vote on changing its Return to Learn plan. The new proposal would have classes start the day after Labor Day, two weeks later than originally planned.

The board will then consider a recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Tom Ahart to begin the year entirely online. Lastly. The board will decide whether to request a waiver from the state Board of Education for 100-percent virtual learning.

The school board meeting is at 5:45 p.m.