Limited mask mandate approved by Southeast Polk’s school board

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Another central Iowa school district has decided on a mask mandate during school.

During a special meeting Tuesday night, the Southeast Polk School Board decided to implement a mask mandate for some of its students. In a 5-to-2 vote, the board approved requiring students in grades Pre-K through 6th grade to wear masks while indoors during the school day.

Children under the age of 12 are still not approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The board’s action also says masks will not be required to be worn at extra-curricular activities such as football games and concerts.

The new requirements will go into effect on Monday.

