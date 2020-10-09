Johnston Schools to Return to In-Person Learning by End of October

JOHNSTON, Iowa — More Iowa school districts are making a shift to a more normal school year and the latest is Johnston.

Thursday night, the school board voted to return to fulltime, in-person learning starting October 26th. Board members spent about three hours discussing the risks and guidelines.

One concern was about the shortage of substitute teachers. Gov. Kim Reynolds is allowing special education aides to serve as subs but Johnston principals say they don’t see that happening there.

“Each building has created kind of a list of other certified teachers. It could be a principal, it could be an instructional coach, it could be a reading teacher that we might pull in to cover the classroom if we could not find a substitute teacher. We kind of have a protocol that we would follow in those instances,” said Beaver Creek Elementary principal Eric Toot.

Students who opted for 100-percent virtual learning will be allowed to continue taking classes online.