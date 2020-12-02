Johnston Schools Catering to the Needs of Students with Disabilities as Return to Learn Plans Change

JOHNSTON, Iowa– Wednesday, many will be celebrating the anniversary of the nation’s first special education law, requiring public schools to cater to the needs of children with disabilities.

Johnston Community School District serves nearly 700 special education students. At the beginning of the school year, Johnston’s special education team, made up of administrators, teachers, parents, and Iowa’s Area Education Agencies met to discuss and establish individualized education plans, otherwise known as IEP’s.

“When the teams met this fall, they identified what goal areas were going to be the priority. What areas they needed to really hit hard and especially designed instruction and so they set some really intentional plans for students as we knew we would have to pivot,” the Executive Director of Student Services and Equity for Johnson Community School District, Joy Weibers said.

With approval from the Department of Education, Johnston is currently enrolled in a 100% virtual learning model. However, out of the 700 special education students, 100 are still enrolled in in-person instruction.

Weibers said this is due to the fact that certain children with disabilities can’t work with technology independently and routine is critical for those with special needs.

According to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health services of the Chesterfield Royal Hospital, establishing a routine for young people with disabilities can help them understand what is expected of them in specific environments and reduce anxiety.

Weibers said this, in return, helps limit behavioral issues.

“When our students are coming in some of them are coming in for the majority of the day, some of them are just coming in for a few hours a day, but we’re working with families to make sure that that structure and predictability is there for success as best we can,” Weibers said.