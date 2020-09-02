Iowa School District Incorporates Wellness Checks into Return to Learn Plans While Students Learn Remotely

INDIANOLA, Iowa — In April, the Department of Human Services saw a 50% decrease in reported cases of child abuse. Reports have slowly started to increase, but with local schools reverting back to virtual learning, some say that could change.

“Schools really need to figure out and are working really hard to find creative ways to make sure that they can meet those new demands,” said Gregg Belleville, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Iowa. “If a child is doing remote learning, how can we get into that house? How can we get eyes on those kids? How can we assess those needs and make sure that we’re providing those children with those needs, whether it’s counseling services.”

According to a weekly dashboard from the Department of Human Services, before the pandemic, education centers were the second-most reliable source to report on child abuse.

However, when schools let out last spring, the number of cases they reported dropped from over 300 in March to only eight by July.

Now, school districts have incorporated wellness checks in their return to learn plans to ensure that students are living in safe environments while taking classes online.

“Somebody in this school is contacting every single student at least one time a week, if not more,” said Tiffany Cochran, a counselor at Indianola Middle School. “If the teacher isn’t making contact or notices that the student is no longer logging into a Zoom, they would notify me, and then I would follow up, get in touch with the student, get in touch with the parent, try to figure out what’s going on, how can we help get them back engaged.”

Cochran said they also rely on other students to notice differences in classmates.

“Many things come from other students. Like, ‘Hey I’m concerned about so and so’ because of whatever that might be. Things are brought to our attention that way, and that is still happening, even virtually,” Cochran said.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or neglected should call the child abuse hotline at 1-800-362-2178.