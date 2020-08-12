Governor Says Waukee Schools Can Request Waiver After Passing Own Virus Plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday declined to criticize the Waukee Community School Board, which Monday night voted on a plan that would defy her guidance on COVID-19.

The governor issued guidelines on July 30 that said a district needs to experience two factors before it can request permission to switch learning from in-person to remote:

At least 15% of the community tests positive over a 14-day period At least 10% of students must be absent due to the virus

Waukee board members voted Monday that the 15% threshold was too high. Members agreed that their local policy would be 10%, which put the decision in conflict with the governor’s directive.

The 10% level puts Waukee in line with the recommendation by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who advised that schools could reopen if their community’s confirmed rate of infection remained at that threshold.

When asked about Waukee’s decision, Governor Reynolds responded, “They can apply for a waiver at any point. All of our goals are to get our kids back in the classroom because from every expert, without a doubt, they have said that our kids need to be back in school for a whole host of reasons.”

Administrators and families across the state have also questioned how the governor’s absentee rate impacts their ability to switch to remote learning for the beginning of the new school year. How can a school reach the pre-determined 10% absentee rate if school hasn’t begun yet?

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state medical director and epidemiologist, said, “This is a starting point. And it’s something that we’ll continue to be flexible on, particularly since we wouldn’t have that going into the start of a school session.”